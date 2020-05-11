‘Give speciall package to dance teachers’

The state government should announce a special package for dance teachers in the state. Permission should be given for starting dance schools, said Malenadu Dancers’ Association Honorary President Prasad Amin.

He said dance schools were closed soon after the implementation of lockdown. The dance school owners and teachers are in distress and are unable to pay the rent of the school building. The financial assistance announced for auto and taxi drivers should also be extended to dance teachers, he added.

He said permission should be given for reopening dance schools with 10 students in each batch. Measures will be taken to use the mask and maintain social distance, if the permission is accorded for dance schools to reopen.