‘Give speciall package to dance teachers’

‘Give speciall package to dance teachers’

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:25 ist

The state government should announce a special package for dance teachers in the state. Permission should be given for starting dance schools, said Malenadu Dancers’ Association Honorary President Prasad Amin.

He said dance schools were closed soon after the implementation of lockdown. The dance school owners and teachers are in distress and are unable to pay the rent of the school building. The financial assistance announced for auto and taxi drivers should also be extended to dance teachers, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said permission should be given for reopening dance schools with 10 students in each batch. Measures will be taken to use the mask and maintain social distance, if the permission is accorded for dance schools to reopen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
special package
Dance
teachers

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 