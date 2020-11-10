'Godown and farmyard to be constructed for farmers'

Koodumangaluru Rameshwara Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society has decided to construct a godown and a yard for the benefit of the farmers at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 crore, said Society President K K Hemanth Kumar.

He was speaking during the annual meeting of the society. The society has purchased two acres of land at Seegehosooru village.

For the benefit of the farmers, a full-fledged godown and a farmyard will be constructed. The society has been providing various facilities to the farmers. The society has posted a net profit of Rs 22.96 lakh last year.

He said, "A blueprint has already been prepared for the construction of the godown and a yard. The blueprint has been sent to Nabard for approval. The work will be taken up after Nabard releases the amount."

Hemanth Kumar said that the existing Sahakara Bhavana will be developed.

To come to the rescue of farmers who have incurred losses after availing loans under Bele Parihara Nidhi, the bylaw of the society will be amended. This will help to increase the limit on the short-term, medium-term and long-term loans for the farmers.

The children of society members who scored well in SSLC and PUC were felicitated.