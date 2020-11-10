'Godown and farmyard to be constructed for farmers'

'Godown and farmyard to be constructed for farmers'

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 22:54 ist
Koodumangaluru Rameshwara Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society President K K Hemanth Kumar speaks during the annual meeting at Koodige.

Koodumangaluru Rameshwara Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society has decided to construct a godown and a yard for the benefit of the farmers at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 crore, said Society President K K Hemanth Kumar.

He was speaking during the annual meeting of the society. The society has purchased two acres of land at Seegehosooru village.

For the benefit of the farmers, a full-fledged godown and a farmyard will be constructed. The society has been providing various facilities to the farmers. The society has posted a net profit of Rs 22.96 lakh last year.

He said, "A blueprint has already been prepared for the construction of the godown and a yard. The blueprint has been sent to Nabard for approval. The work will be taken up after Nabard releases the amount."

Hemanth Kumar said that the existing Sahakara Bhavana will be developed.

To come to the rescue of farmers who have incurred losses after availing loans under Bele Parihara Nidhi, the bylaw of the society will be amended. This will help to increase the limit on the short-term, medium-term and long-term loans for the farmers.

The children of society members who scored well in SSLC and PUC were felicitated.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Godown
farmyard
Koodumangaluru Rameshwara Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society
farmers
Koodige

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 