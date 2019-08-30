Gomateshwara Express reaches Mangaluru

Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara tri-weekly express train (Nos 16575/576), which was cancelled since a week, reached Mangaluru Junction on Thursday night.

Sources in South Western Railway informed that the train had departed from Yeshwantpur at 10 am. During the Sakleshpur Ghat landslide, the rake was berthed at Mangaluru Junction.

Mangaluru Railway region was crammed with many cancelled trains of Kerala during the recent floods, forcing Southern Railway to shift the rake to Konkan Railway Network due to lack of space. The rake, however, got stuck in Konkan Railway Network after the landslides at Kulshekar.

A K Singh, South Western Railway general manager, reportedly instructed his officers to retrieve the rake via Madgaon and Londa.

The train departed Yeshwantpur on Thursday at 10 am instead of its scheduled departure time of 7.10 am, sources added.