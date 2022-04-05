Good response for PMFME among SHGs in Dakshina Kannada

Self Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in food processing activities in Dakshina Kannada have shown interest in availing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME).

The PMFME scheme envisages financial support for working capital and the purchase of small tools for the SHGs engaged in food processing activities. The district has achieved more than a 100 per cent target among SHGs in setting up 217 food processing units, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar said.

Using the benefit of the scheme, Sanjeevini Mahila Okkutagala SHG members are engaged in the production of ‘happala,’ ‘sendige,’ varieties of pickle, ‘chakkuli,’ sweets, ‘chutney pudi,’ chips, juices, and others. The programme is implemented under National Rural Livelihood Mission. The interested SHGs and farmer producer companies will get the assistance of Rs 40,000 for setting starting the units, he told DH.

“We had set a target of setting up 200 such units of SHGs. But we received overwhelming response and set up 217 such units of SHG members,” he said. To market the products produced by SHGs, steps had been taken to sell them online through e santhe portal. “We have given emphasis on branding products made by the SHGs. The unique products like ‘fish chakkuli,’ ‘fish chutney pudi’ are produced by SHGs in the district and there is a demand for it.

To market it outside the state, we need to brand them,” ZP CEO stressed. To ensure the quality of products are in adherence to the standards fixed by the government, efforts are being made to get Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification. Meetings have been convened with the members to impress them on the need for such certification. A drive is being taken up in the district to ensure that all 217 units under PMFME get FSSAI certification, he added.

In fact, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, during the inauguration of Sanjeevini Mahila Okkuta women members' convention in Mangaluru recently, had lauded the district for surpassing the target under PMFME when it comes to units set up by the SHGs.

Check out the latest videos from DH: