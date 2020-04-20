Government should take stern action against violators: Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the state government to initiate strict action against the miscreants who destroyed barricades and check posts set up to monitor seal down order at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru.

He said, "I have already spoken to Home Minister and urged him to arrest the miscreants under the sedition act. The incident is a murder of democracy. Doctors, police personnel, Asha workers and government officials are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus. Action should be initiated against those who pose a hindrance to the work rendered by the government officials, Asha and health workers," he told media persons in the city.

Coming down heavily on the misuse of passes issued, Kateel said in the name of passes the elected representatives and officials should not indulge in ferrying people to various destinations. The lockdown guidelines should be adhered by all. He said coronavirus does not discriminate on the grounds of caste, creed and religion.

"All those who assault and use abusive languages against Asha workers should be dealt sternly. The government should ensure that Padarayanapura-like incidents are not repeated anywhere in the state.”