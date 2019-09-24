Govinda Dasa College accused of caste discrimination

Dalit leaders and activists alleged that Govinda Dasa College in Surathkal was discriminating on caste basis.

“The college management has practised discrimination to prevent the appointment of a candidate from SC community to the vacant post in Political Science department in the college,” Samata Sainik Dal general secretary Lolaksha charged.

In fact, none of the 12 lecturers receiving government salary in the private aided college is from Scheduled Caste (SC) category, he told DH on Tuesday.

He said the college and varsity’s selection committee, as according to the government’s orders, had conducted interviews and shortlisted candidates for seven out of the eight posts.

Replying to Hindu Vidyadayinee Sangha secretary M Venkat Rao’s statement that the selection committee had not completed the interviews to post lying vacant in Political Science department, Lolaksha sought to know whether the committee was legally justified in not completing the interview.

“There is a dispute on whether the selection committee or the college management indulged in corrupt practices. Either members of selection committee or the college management should report such corruption to the vice-chancellor,” Lolaksha urged and added that the discrimination had exposed the indifferent attitude of the college management, collegiate education and social welfare departments.

Rs 40 lakh bribe

Lolaksha, responding to reports in media that the candidates had to pay a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in order to be appointed as guest lecturers, said the candidates in Dakshina Kannada district are forced to pay a bribe to the tune of Rs 40 lakh and elsewhere it is Rs 50 lakh to be appointed as lecturers. Lolaksha and CACL (Campaign Against Child Labour)-DK Convenor Rennie D’Souza, said they had launched a campaign to help the education sector get rid of the corruption.

“Those willing to pay bribes and become lecturers will certainly fail in inspiring their students to be idealistic citizens. Thus, we are seeking a Lokayukta enquiry against college principals, vice chancellor’s representatives and subject experts in the committee appointed to interview candidates for vacant posts in aided private colleges and department of collegiate education which is encouraging corruption,” Lolaksha said.

Lolaksha also welcomed Hindu Vidyadayinee Sangha’s decision to file a case against him in the court. “Their attempts to deny jobs to a candidate from SC community would be revealed in the court,” he added.