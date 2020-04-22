Govt gives nod to carry out urgent works in Kodagu

The government has approved emergency works directed towards handling tough situations during the upcoming rainy season in the district.

Keeping in mind the disastrous impact of rains in the last two years, the district administration planned works on rural roads, bridges and protective walls. A proposal in this regard was submitted to the government and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah had drawn the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

However, following the lockdown, the works which were in progress had come to a standstill.

MLA Bopaiah said that the state government has now given its official nod to complete these works as preparation to tackle the monsoon.

Administrative approval was given to a proposal worth Rs 19 crore, submitted to the rural development department, he added.

The chief minister has also agreed on making arrangements to send the labourers from other districts to their native places. The migrant labourers who had come to Kodagu for coffee harvesting, are now accommodated in BCM hostel in Madikeri and Morarji Desai School in Virajpet.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna had assured of handing over houses to the flood victims, by the end of April. But, the work on the houses being built in Jamboor got delayed as the supply of sand, iron and cement was affected due to the lockdown.

Conditional access

The district administration has given permission to the works, after levying a few conditions.

Works on protective walls, bridges, roads and irrigation projects can be carried out by utilising services of local labourers.

The workers should be provided with accommodation at a closer distance from the place of the work.

Clean drinking water, food, hand sanitisers and soaps should be provided to them. The workers should not move to other places. Medical screening of the workers should be conducted once a week.

Cleanliness should be maintained at the place of work. Disinfectants should be sprayed. There is no requirement of passes for the vehicles transporting raw materials for the works. However, only a driver and a helper are allowed to travel in the vehicle.

Labourers from outside the state and outside districts are not allowed to work in the district, till further orders.