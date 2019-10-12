Govt school remembers Kadri Gopalnath’s kind gesture

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Primary School, Sand Pit Bengre, Head Mistress Vinoda Amin said, “During every programme organised, we gratefully acknowledge Kadri Gopalnath’s donation to the school.”

“After learning about his death on social media, I was extremely sad,” she added.

Suma, a teacher in the 100-year-old school, said the two toilets constructed by Gopalnath at a total cost of Rs 80,000 benefited both teachers and students.

She said one Rajesh, who had seen the lack of facilities in school, had contacted Kadri Gopalnath’s son Manikantha.

In September 2017, Gopalnath had decided to construct toilets for a government school after receiving a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his support to ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ under the Swachh Bharath Mission.

The artiste also had expressed his willingness to hold a concert as a fund raising initiative for Swachh Bharat projects. The foundation for the construction of the toilets in the Sand Pit Bengre was laid on September 27, 2017, and the work was completed within a month.

Residents recollected that the inauguration of newly constructed toilets was a star-studded event. Besides well known Tulu film actors like Pammi Kodialbail, Devdas Kapikad, Arjun Kapikad, the then Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S had also participated.

The teachers capitalising on the opportunity had appealed to the stars, including deputy commissioner, for funds to build additional classrooms as the existing classrooms were in a dilapidated state.

‘Promise not kept’

“Presently, the classes from first to seventh standard all are conducted in three classrooms,” residents said and added that none of the stars or the DC kept their promise on upgrading facilities in the school.