'Govt will be urged to release Rs 130 cr for Cauvery desilting'

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that the chief minister will be urged to release Rs 130 crore announced by the government to remove silt from the River Cauvery basin.

He was speaking after meeting the representatives of Cauvery Nadi Pravaha Peedithara Rakshana Vedike. The forum members appealed to the MLA to chalk out plans to ensure that flood does not recur next year.

The MLA said that the government has decided to remove silt from Rivers Harangi and Cauvery. The flood had hit Kushalnagar and surrounding areas two years ago. To ensure that such incidents do not recur, it has been decided to take precautionary measures.

The forum members urged the MLA to constitute an expert committee before removing the silt. Development works should be initiated without affecting River Cauvery.