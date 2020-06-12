Govt withdraws order on handing over Amrit Mahal cattle to gaushala

Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre, Ajjampura Deputy Director Ramesh Kumar said that the government has withdrawn its order on handing over non-productive Amrit Mahal cattle from the centre to a private gaushala, following protests.

He also said that the commissioner of the Department of Animal Husbandry has issued an order in this regard.

At the end of May, 13 cattle from Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre, Ajjampura and six cattle from Basuru Caval were handed over to Kodi Rangapura Gaushala, terming the cattle to be non-productive.

The members of Amrit Mahal Ulisi Horata Samiti and the locals strongly registered their protest against the move by the government and alleged that there is an agenda behind the decision by the department, to free the Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre from cattle so as to close the centre.

Amrit Mahal Ulisi Horata Samiti convener S Shivanand said that the cattle were not properly maintained in the centre. Necessary staff are not deployed at the centre.

The historic breed of Amrit Mahal should be preserved, he added.