GP member cleans abandoned public well

Uppinangady Gram Panchayat member Sannanna alias Sanjeeva Madivala, who entered and cleaned an abandoned well, came in for praise from all quarters.
Sanjeeva Madivala, a member of Ward 2 in Uppinangady Gram Panchayat, passing by ward number 1, used to see the well which was surrounded by the wild growth and not being used by the residents.
A local resident Kailar Rajagopal Bhat, after ascertaining that the water was not polluted, appealed to the GP members to clean the public well and make it fit for public use.
GP members swung into action and arrived at the spot of the abandoned well. However, labourers, who had no prior experience of cleaning wells, refused to enter the well.
GP member Sannanna alias Sanjeeva Madivala immediately entered the well with the help of a rope and removed the wild growth. Dry leaves and twigs inside the well were removed with the help of baskets.
Local GP members, including Vidyalakshmi Prabhu and U T Tousif, said though Madivala represented another ward, he did not think twice about entering and cleaning an abandoned well located in a different ward.
