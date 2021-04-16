Graduation Day observed at Coorg Public School

Coorg Public School (COPS) held the graduation ceremony for the II PUC students recently.

As per the tradition, the school flag and the mace were handed over to principal Dr Benny Kuriakose, by the head boy and the head girl respectively, thereby laying down the office of the prefectorial board for the year 2020-2021.

The principal then administered the pledge to the graduates who promised to abide by the values assimilated in the institution.

Col Chethan Dhiman, Commanding Officer, 19th NCC, was the chief guest and he called upon the students to make their own story by utilizing the time available.

He also urged them to choose their way and move towards the destination with a staunch focus. He persuaded the graduands to join the Indian Armed Forces.

President of the school trust M M Thimmaiah appreciated the successful adaptation to the technology by the teachers.

He also expressed his concern for the students who missed the co-curricular activities due to the prevailing pandemic.