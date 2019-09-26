Green signal for medical college in Chikkamagaluru

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has agreed to include Chikkamagaluru in the list of districts being shortlisted for the 75 new government medical colleges.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi, in a press release, stated that discussions were held with the Union health minister in New Delhi on Thursday. During a technical review meet, the minister directed the officials concerned to include Chikkamagaluru in the list.

A meet of officials to establish the government medical colleges was convened in Chikkamagaluru on September 20. The officials were asked to submit a proposal to the Centre.

Accordingly, a proposal was submitted along with the approval from the state Finance department, said the release.

Ravi, meanwhile, also said that a request was made to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to declare the Chikkamagaluru-Belur Road as a national highway and develop the stretch.

Both the Union ministers were invited to attend the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, the press release said.