Green-tech evangelist urges entrepreneurs to build EV ecosystem

The transition to renewable energy is a reality and also necessary as it is environmentally friendly.

India is committed to meeting 50% of its projected power requirement through renewable energy in 2030, which is around 2,518 BU.

In order to meet 50% of its electricity requirements, India will have to increase its renewable capacity from the planned 450 GW upto 630 GW. As of January 31, 2022, India had installed 105.8 GW of renewable power.

“Karnataka has joined states like New Delhi and Telangana, who have espoused strategies to drive volumes in vehicle electrification,” says green-technology evangelist Pandiyanda Sunil Chengappa.

A native of Mangaluru, Sunil had worked for over 20 years in many leading solar/renewable companies like SunSur, Ikaros and Kotak, among others.

Sunil recollects that 20 years ago, solar was a nascent industry without any support, nor a policy for a solar energy system.

Sunil was involved in projects like lighting up 1,000 homes in the remote Sunderbans, houseboat owners of Kerala and solar fencing in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

“The first 20 years were in solar and the next 20 years will be in renewable energy to ignite the world,” he stresses.

Sunil says that the government, to ensure electric vehicle (EV) transition, had exempted permit requirements, permitting the setting up of EV charging stations without the requirement of a licence.

A proper scrappage policy and handling of the e-waste mooted by the government is a proper step in the right direction, he adds.

Electric vehicles can save Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030, according to the government estimate. Thus, there will be a 10-fold increase in the need for EV charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country, he said.

Sunil urges entrepreneurs to build an ecosystem to create jobs and motivate many more citizens in Mangaluru to buy electric vehicles.

Chengappa estimates that solar power in electric charging stations can bring about grid parity and make the investments towards this sector viable for companies as well as entrepreneurs.

It can further generate a few more million jobs and can be a complete ‘Make in India’ initiative, he adds.

Electric Vehicle scenario in India

Until March 2021, as many as 311.43 lakh electric vehicles had been sold. The EV sector’s growth annually was around 46%. Three lakh vehicles were added in 2021 alone. A majority of these vehicles were e-rickshaws. Uttar Pradesh (2,55,700) has the highest registered electric vehicles, followed by Delhi (1,25,347) and Karnataka (72,544).