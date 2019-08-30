Group vouches for use of eco-friendly Ganeshas

To create awareness on eco-friendly Ganesha idols and celebrations, Eco Friends Group in Mangaluru has been distributing Ganesha idols made of clay and saplings in a few government schools.

With only two days left for Ganesha Chathurthi, the preparations are in full swing across the district.

Members of Eco Friends Group have been creating awareness among schoolchildren and college students to shun Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris and plastic decorative items that pollute the environment.

Eco Friends Group that comprises doctors, advocates, engineers and like-minded people had attempted to create a similar awareness among the people a year ago by distributing Ganesha Puja Kit called “Thota Ganapa.” The Ganesha idol on immersion had transformed into a plant.

Eco Friends Group members Rajesh R, Lainkaje Ramachandra, Raghu Poojary, Raviraj Shetty, Prashanth Rao, Koran Rao, Mohan Das Shetty and Suresh Shetty have been visiting schools

to distribute clay idols in schools and to create awareness on ways to immerse the idol and on how to decorate the idol in an eco-friendly manner.

Rajesh said, “If awareness is created among children, they are sure to convince their parents on avoiding Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris.”

“We take water in a bucket and add colour to it and ask the students whether the coloured water can be used by humans.

“Thus idea of immersing coloured Ganesha idols, with plastic decorative items will cause water pollution is sowed into the minds of the children,” he said.

Rajesh said a few individuals install clay Ganesha idols. But decorate the idols with plastic flowers and other decorative items made of non-degradable items.

Instead, the students are encouraged to use mango leaves and flowers for decoration, he added.

Idols distributed

As a part of the drive, clay Ganesha idols and saplings were distributed to schoolchildren of Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Kadri. More schools will be covered in the drive, he added.