'Guv involved in destabilising coalition govt'

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake accused the governor of being involved in the BJP’s conspiracy to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

He was speaking at a protest rally organised against BJP by District Congress Committee at Martyrs Memorial in Ajjarkadu on Wednesday.

“BJP used all the unethical gimmicks to lure Congress MLAs in the guise of Operation Kamala.”

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also conspiring to topple the state government. All these top BJP leaders are planning to bring BJP to power in Karnataka. He said that democracy was brutally massacred through horse trading.

BJP following the guidance of Amit Shah is spending huge amount of money to bribe Congress MLAs. The Congress MLAs who have resigned have been shifted to Mumbai. The rebels backed by BJP are being instigated to take on their own party, he added.

“The Speaker should take a right decision.”

Sorake said that he was hopeful that MLAs would withdraw their resignations.

Congress leader Nagesh Kumar Udyavara said the hidden agenda of BJP was creating problems to the state government. He accused Modi of being a dictator and following a fascist agenda.