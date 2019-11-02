Hand-in-glove in crime: Head constable suspended

Mangaluru East (Kadri) police station Head Constable Prashanth Shetty – accused of having nexus in illegal activities – was placed under suspension pending enquiry by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha.

Prashanth Shetty and the owner of Embellish Professional Salon and Spa were allegedly hand-in-glove in carrying out a sex racket.

The police had raided the spa on October 31 and had rescued five victims. Two men, Walid Khan and Ifthikar, were arrested during the raid. Vinoda, another accused, is still at large.

During the investigation, the police were informed that Prashanth Shetty had been in constant touch with the accused. A detailed report in this regard was submitted to the police commissioner by Kadri Station Inspector Shantharam.

The commissioner said that a detailed departmental enquiry will be conducted on the allegations. He warned that none will be spared if found involved in illegalities.