Healthy habits help defeat coronavirus: Covid survivor

"I was not anxious when I was tested positive for Covid-19. Good nutritious food and courage help to get cured at the earliest," said Jonathan N, who recovered from Covid-19 recently.

He said "I was not aware that I had contracted the virus. Initially, I had weakness and body ache. Later, when I developed a fever, I suspected something fishy and gave my swab sample for testing. I remained quarantined at home and was regularly taking the medicines given by the health department."

Sharing his experience, he said, "I used to take steam twice in a day and drink lemon juice prepared in hot water daily. I continued yoga, pranayama and walking while being isolated inside the room. Within a few days, I recovered. I was confident of getting cured of Covid-19. Healthy habits help one to win over the virus infection."