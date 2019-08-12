Heaps of driftwood on Kukkavu bridge

Huge driftwood that were brought down by flash flood and massive landslides in the hilly ranges, were found deposited beside the water body at Kukkavu in Belthangady taluk.

The flash flood had destroyed the bridge connecting Kukkavu and Didupe. On Monday, NDRF personnel were seen helping the villagers to cross the flowing water body using a rope. Fourty five families from Malavanthige, Kadirudyavara and Mithabagilu villages, affected by the floods, were provided shelter at Kakkavu relief centre.

Sudhakar, a volunteer, told DH that the floods in Kukkavu had turned a small rivulet into a river in spate. The flood waters had brought down everything in its course. A few houses in the vicinity were saved as the very wooden logs that were brought down by the river created a protective wall, he said.

He said crops on 1,000 acres of land were lost. As much as two ft to three ft of silt is deposited on the farmlands now.

“My house was partially damaged in Kukkavu. I do not know what is in store for me. I do not know how safe the house is for my family. We had not seen such a massive flash flood. Trees and silt had come rushing along with water,” a flood victim said.

PWD Superintending Engineer Kantaraju said, “About 35 metres of the Kukkavu bridge were damaged in the flood. The temporary restoration of the bridge will be completed within 10 days, to facilitate the movement of vehicles. The railings of the bridge too has been damaged. The permanent restoration works will be taken up after the monsoon.”

Floating cupboard

A cupboard, with 120 gms of gold ornaments locked inside it, was washed away in the flood at Mapalady in Kukkavu.

“Though we sighted the cupboard floating in water 10-km away from the site, we could not drag it to the river bank due to strong water currents,” Sudhakar said.