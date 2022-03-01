The NSS unit of Nitte Institute of Speech and Hearing, in association with the Department of ENT of Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, is organizing one day 'Hearing care camp' on March 3 at the hospital from 9 am to 4 pm, on the occasion of World Hearing Day.

As part of the camp, ENT consultation and audiologic screening will be provided free of cost. The target audience for the camp is the general public across all age groups.