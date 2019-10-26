Heavy rain lashes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Two deaths were reported due to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in the last 24 hours in Udupi district.

A woman accidentally drowned in a stream at Shankatheertha near Kunjarugiri in Kurkalu village in Kaupon, on Thursday evening. The deceased is Sulochana (42). She had gone to cut grass for the cattle when the incident occurred. Her body was later retrieved.

In another incident, an autorickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on the house at Santajeddu near Kukkehalli in Udupi. The deceased is Ravindra Kulal (38). He was taking shelter in the house owned by one Diwakar Shetty when the incident occurred.

Owing to heavy rain, the low-lying areas at Kutyaru, Bada and Padu villages are inundated.

The rainwater has flooded Car Street surrounding Sri Krishna Temple.

The water has also entered inside Chandramouleshwara Temple as it is in a low-lying area.

Udupi district received 74.90 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Holiday

Following heavy rain, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Udupi on Saturday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada. Owing to lack of stormwater drains, vehicles were seen wading through the flooded roads in Mangaluru.

In the last 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada received an average of 32.4 mm of rainfall. Belthangady received the highest rainfall of 39.5 mm.

Fishing boats

Owing to Kyarr cyclone threat, a majority of the fishing boats have returned from deep-sea fishing and are anchored at the Old Port.

More than 200 boats are near the estuary to enter the port for anchoring, which has caused hindrance to the Coast Guard in carrying out rescue and search operations.

The sea erosion has intensified at Kaiko, Kileriyanagara, Mogaveerapattana and Ucchila in Ullal. Four coconut trees were washed away in the fury of the sea at Battampady in Ucchila.

The temporary sea walls are also being washed away in the fury of the waves.

Houses have been partially damaged at Vittal and Prantya Guthigaru after a tree fell on them. Several trees have been uprooted at Sasihithlu beach.