High alert at tourist spots in Kodagu

After the tracing of an Improved Explosive Device (IED) at Mangalore International Airport on Monday, Kodagu is on high alert.

The Home Ministry has directed the police personnel to be alert at tourist spots. The police have intensified security at tourist spots in Kodagu district.

Precautionary measures have been taken at Harangi reservoir, Madikeri KSRTC bus stand, private bus stand, Raja Seat, Gaddige, Nisargadhama, Dubare and other areas and the police are on alert. Thousands of tourists visit these tourist spots daily.

The police have strengthened security in the populated areas to ensure that no untoward incidents take part. The dog squad has visited Harangi reservoir. It has carried out checking in the crest gate and the reservoir.

Security has been strengthened at Kutta, Makutta areas in South Kodagu. All the vehicles entering and passing through the district are being checked thoroughly.

The police beat has been intensified at Karike, Sampaje, Kushalnagar, Banavara, Kodlipete areas. DySPs from three subdivisions have been asked to be alert by Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar.

The district has a well-trained Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. Kodagu is covered by hilly areas. The police have taken all precautionary measures, said sources in the police department.