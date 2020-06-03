High tides lash shore in Ullal

The sea along the West Coast continues to remain rough with huge waves lashing the shores at Ullal due to Cyclone Nisarga.

Kotepura, Kaiko, Kilerianagara, Mogaveerapattana, Someshwara and Ucchila have been affected with huge waves washing ashore. Following the Nisarga cyclone, the traditional fishermen have not ventured into the sea fishing in Ullal from June 1. They have been warned against deep-sea fishing till June 5 by the district administration.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning. The district received an average of 14.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday). Water puddles that were formed beside the roads caused a lot of inconveniences to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

The in-shore berms laid to check sea erosion in Ullal region under ADB funded Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Programme have saved a few houses along the coast from getting washed away by the waves, the residents vouched. However, rough waves continue to hit a resort near Ullal beach.

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the port and fisheries department has approved works worth Rs 310 crore to check sea erosion at Chitrapura and Meenakaliya. Rs 10 lakh from MLALAD will be utilised to take up temporary measures to check sea erosion in the areas coming under Mangaluru North Assembly constituency. The engineers have been asked to take temporary measures, he added.

Shetty said the city corporation will set up a team to tackle the rain-related woes.