Hijab issue blown out of proportion: Wakf Board chairman

State Wakf Board Chairman N K Muhammed Shafi Sa Adi said that there is a need to sort out the issue of hijab harmoniously.

“The issue has been blown out of proportion. Attempts were made to sort out the issue amicably when it cropped up in Government Junior College in Udupi,” he told reporters on Saturday.

He asserted that miscreants from all communities were behind escalating the issue to this level.

“We have to unite, foil evil designs of vested interests and ensure peace prevails in the state,” he said.

“There is a need to work towards establishing ‘Sarvajanangada Shanthiya Thota’ as declared by Kuvempu. We want 'Sauharda Karnataka', wherein people from all religions are allowed to practice the religion of their choice as enshrined in the Constitution. If somebody feels it as a threat, we cannot do anything,” he said.

Muhammed said that he was meeting all the religious heads in the state.

I have already met Siddaganga Mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swami and discussed ways of sorting out the issue. I will meet Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami in Bengaluru,” he added.

“As a leader of the community, I am concerned about them. Students should also focus on their academics along with practising the religion and help maintain communal harmony in the state,” he said.