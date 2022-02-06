Hijab protest: Two held for possessing lethal weapons

Hijab protest: Two held for possessing lethal weapons

DHNS
DHNS, Kundapura,
  • Feb 06 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 00:58 ist

The Kundapura police have arrested two persons who had arrived with lethal weapons at the spot where students were protesting outside Government PU College in Kundapura, on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that five persons with lethal weapons had arrived at the spot, PSI Sadashiva Gavaroji led a team and they were successful in arresting two persons.

The arrested are Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41). Both hail from Gangolli. The police are on the lookout for Khaleel, Rizwan and Ifthikar. A case has been registered at the Kundapura police station. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kundapura
Government PU College
Two arrested
Hijab protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 