Hijab protest: Two held for possessing lethal weapons

The Kundapura police have arrested two persons who had arrived with lethal weapons at the spot where students were protesting outside Government PU College in Kundapura, on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off that five persons with lethal weapons had arrived at the spot, PSI Sadashiva Gavaroji led a team and they were successful in arresting two persons.
The arrested are Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41). Both hail from Gangolli. The police are on the lookout for Khaleel, Rizwan and Ifthikar. A case has been registered at the Kundapura police station.
