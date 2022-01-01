Hijab row: CFI warns of stir

Campus Front of India (CFI) has warned of intense protests if the principal of Government Women's PU College was not placed under suspension for not permitting girl students to attend classes wearing the Hijab (headscarf).

State committee member Masood Manna also demanded the suspension of teachers for not giving attendance to the girl students.

He said religious freedom should be assured to students in the college. The college should not prevent them from practising their religious beliefs.

He said that the parents of the girl students had met the principal on three occasions and had requested him to allow their daughters to wear the headscarf.

Manna said that no other government colleges had implemented restrictions against wearing Hijab in Karnataka.

He questioned the discrimination in the college and accused college principal Rudra Gowda of forcing students to enrol in ABVP.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat who met the principal on Saturday reportedly declared that if the Hijab was allowed boys will wear saffron shawls.

Masood Manna said CFI has no objections to boys wearing saffron shawls.

BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna, who is the vice president of the college's development committee, accused the six students of intentionally politicising the incident.

"There are more than 100 Muslim girls who are studying in the college. It is an attempt to disturb the harmonious environment of the college," he added.