Hijab row: Students remain absent for preparatory examinations

A day after amicable discussions with parents and leaders on respecting the High Court’s order on hijab, 147 Muslim girls and boys remained absent on the fourth day of preparatory examinations at Government PU College in Uppinangady on Monday.

PU college principal Sudheer Kumar M told DH that 85 girls and 62 boys did not write Economics and Chemistry examinations on Monday.

Of the total 423 students in the second PUC, nearly 164 students had remained absent and nearly 85% among them were students from the Muslim community, he said.

College Development Committee (CDC) secretary Suresh Atramajalu told DH that the parents of students and leaders from the Muslim community attending a meeting on Saturday had relented on having students write the examinations without wearing the hijab.

“Yet, after the meeting, students continue to skip examinations. Many students among the absentees are not serious about the preparatory examinations and thus forced others also not to write the examinations. I have directed the college principal not to conduct any reexaminations,” said Suresh.

Tension in Vamanjoor

Nearly 18 Muslim girl students and 26 male Muslim students returned home without writing examinations at St Raymond’s Institution in Vamanjoor on Monday.

The students, who insisted on wearing hijab, were prevented from writing Economics examinations, said the parents.

Until Saturday, the girl students had been allowed to wear the hijab and write the examinations.

‘Sudden reverse’

“Now suddenly, they reversed their stand and are not allowing girl students to wear even the scarf,” parents charged.

The parents also held discussions with the college principal.

Following tension on the campus, police security was stepped up.

As many as 18 female students returned home without writing the examinations and 26 male students, as an expression of solidarity with them, also returned home without writing the examinations.