Hijab row: Students submit memorandum to ADC

The students of Government PU College, Kundapura, and Bhandarkar's College, Kundapura, have submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, appealing him to allow them inside the classrooms wearing a Hijab (headscarf).

The students said that they have been wearing the uniform and a headscarf since the beginning of their classes. Even in the past, the students had worn a headscarf in the classrooms.

Now, entry to the classrooms has been denied when the annual exams are nearing. The row over Hijab has affected them academically, they said.

They urged the district administration to allow them to enter the classrooms wearing a headscarf and continue their studies.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl students have garnered support from all across, including United Arab Emirates (UAE) Princess Hend bint Faisal Al-Qasimi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, among others.