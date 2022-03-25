Hijab: Students stage protest

Hijab: Students stage protest

Mangaluru,
  Mar 25 2022
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 23:14 ist

Members of Samanvaya Samiti staged a protest accusing Mangalore University of misinterpreting the High Court verdict on the hijab.

The protesters said that the university had sent a circular to all colleges to adhere to the High Court verdict. They held placards that read: 'Hijab is our right', 'I cover my head and not my brain', 'You believe fascism, we believe secularism."

The protesters said that committee members along with committee president Riyaz Ankatadka had submitted a memorandum to Mangalore University registrar Dr Kishore Kumar C K, demanding the withdrawal of the circular. 

