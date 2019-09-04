Hindu leader hacked to death during Ganeshotsava

A Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader was stabbed to death during the Ganeshotsava celebrations at Sampya in Puttur Rural Police station jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason for the murder, police said. The victim was identified as Karthik Suvarna, a resident of Aryapu Merla.

During the procession, Charanraj, Kiran and vehicle driver Preethesh abused Suvarna, stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot. Although Suvarna was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered cases under IPC Sections 504, 341, 302 and 34.