Hiriyadka Gopala Rao no more

Senior Maddale artiste Hiriyadka Gopala Rao passed away at his residence at Onthibettu on Saturday. He was 101.

The last rites were performed at Hiriyadka on Sunday. Rao was born on December 15, 1919, at Hiriyadka in Udupi and started his career as a Maddale player in Hiriyadka Yakshagana Mela.

Later, he had worked in Perdur and Mandarthi mela as well. He was in close affinity with Shivaram Karanth.

He had won Rajyotsava award, Janapada Academy award, among others.

Dr K M Raghava Nambiar had written a book, 'Ranga Vidyeya Holabu', on Hiriyadka Gopala Rao.