History sheeters paraded in front of police station

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 29 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:33 ist
History sheeters were paraded in front of Shanivarasanthe town police station on Sunday.

Thirty history sheeters in the hobli limits were paraded in front of Shanivarasanthe town police station, in the presence of CPI S Parashivamurthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Parashivamurthy said that the history sheeters should not involve themselves in anti-social activities and should not become repeat offenders.

They should behave well with the public, or else society will ban them, which will be more difficult for the history sheeters, he added.

PSI H E Devaraj, ASI Shivalinga, Jayaram, personnel Lokesh, Murali, Bopanna and Harish were present, among others.

history sheeters
paraded
Shanivarasanthe town police station
Kodagu

