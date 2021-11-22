HJV activists protest against police atrocity

Alleging that police personnel tortured Hindu activists, Kodagu district Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) members staged a protest in Kushalnagar on Monday.

The protesters said that false cases have been lodged against the workers by Kushalnagar and Shanivarasanthe circle inspectors Mahesh and Parashivamurthy.

HJV activists, who came from various parts of the district, gheraoed the DySP office and raised slogans against the circle inspectors.

“Both Mahesh and Parashivamurthy are into corrupt activities and are behaving like hooligans,” they said and accused that the circle inspectors are receiving kickbacks from Muslim organisations to release the accused belonging to the Muslim community.

HJV senior leader Ullas said that the police officers are not initiating action against love jihad, pro-Pakistan slogans and assault on Dalits at Mallikarjuna Colony.

He urged the authorities concerned to initiate a departmental inquiry against circle inspector Parashivamurthy.

Also, Mahesh, the circle inspector of Kushalnagar, who is in the district for the past 10 years, should be transferred and an honest officer should replace him, demanded Ullas.

Ullas also warned of staging a protest in front of the MLA’s office, if no action is initiated within a week.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra.

HJV district president Mevada Ayyanna, vice president Subhash Thimmaiah, general secretary Ajith Kukkera, Prantha Raitha Sangha secretary Prashanth, leaders Sandesh, Manju, Nani, Harish, Madhu, Umesh, Amrith Raj, M D Krishnappa, Suman, Sangeetha and others were present.