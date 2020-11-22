Homestay owners allege harassment by officials

Officials have been harassing the owners of registered homestays, said the owners of homestays during the annual general meeting of Coorg Homestay Owners’ Association, held in Kushalnagar, on Sunday.

The officials have violated the state government circular regarding the NOCs issued by the local authorities, they said.

Copies of the official order issued by the government were distributed to the members during the meeting chaired by the association president B G Ananthashayana.

As per the previous order issued by the then Zilla Panchayat CEO Charulatha, the Gram Panchayats can charge a maximum fee of Rs 500 to issue the No Objection Certificate, pointed out the members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananthashayana said that once the homestays obtained the permit from the department concerned, there is no need for the homestay owners to avail NOCs from any department for the next five years.

Higher officials in the police department have been convinced about the same by producing the government notification, he said.

“When the state tourism department prepared the draft of the policies for the development of tourist spots in various districts, the name of Kodagu was not included. However, after bringing the matter to the notice of tourism department Director Ramesh and the tourism minister, the department added the name of Kodagu on priority,” he added and lauded the move by the department.

Coorg Homestay Owners’ Association former presidents Dilip Chengappa and Karumbaiah spoke on the new tourism policies.

Association secretary Meena Cariappa, Treasurer Usha Ganapathy, members Hem Madappa, Monti Ganesh, Dambekodi Prem, Muddappa, Prabhudev, Sangeetha, Savitha, Vidya, Kalpana and Jayashree were present.