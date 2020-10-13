Horata Samiti stage protest demanding upgradation of govt hospitals in Dakshina Kannada

Sarkari Aspatre Ulisi Horata Samiti of Dakshina Kannada district staged a dharna demanding the strengthening of government hospitals and controlling of private hospitals, in front of MCC building in Lalbagh on Monday.

The protest was staged in front of the office of MLA Vedavyas Kamath.

The protesters urged authorities to upgrade Government Wenlock Hospital into a super speciality hospital to cater to the needs of a large number of poor patients from various neighbouring districts.

A government medical college should also be set up in the district that boasts of eight private medical colleges, they demanded.

The protesters urged the government to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

The vacancies in PHCs, CHCs and government hospitals should be filled. Eight full-fledged 100-bedded taluk hospitals should be set up in the district, demanded the protesters.

Addressing the protesters, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said, “The failure to set up a government medical college in the district shows the lack of willpower among the elected representatives. It is also a failure of the people in the district.”

“We are all aware of the danger of Covid-19. At a time when the government should have imparted free treatment for the Covid-19 infected, it is engaged in anti-people policies. The private hospitals have turned into business units and the poor are affected. Demanding the setting up of a government medical college in DK district, the Samithi will stage a protest in front of all the MLAs' offices and also at the hobli-level,” he said.

Advocate and social activist Dinesh Ulepadi said when the MLAs and ministers are infected with Covid-19, the government bears their treatment expenses. Why is the same not followed for the common man?” he asked.

Samithi’s Sunil Kumar Bajal said as per the population of the district, it should have had 120 PHCs, 30 community health centres with 40 beds each and eight taluk hospitals with 100 beds each. Unfortunately, the district has only 80 PHCs, seven CHCs and four taluk hospitals.

A majority of the PHCs, CHCs and taluk hospitals have vacant posts of doctors and super speciality doctors. The failure to sanction a medical college to the district shows a lack of will power among the elected representatives, he said.