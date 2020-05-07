‘Horned guests’ welcome in these villages

Mudipu, DHNS: Indian Gaurs are regular visitors to the villages of Mudipu and Ira, on the city's outskirts, for many years now. The wild animals have neither troubled anyone nor villagers have gone chasing the animal for selfies.

Indian Gaurs from Gunyodi and Kadpadi forest areas have been visiting Bavabeedu, Muloor, Kundavu in Ira village regularly. The herd of Indian Gaurs was spotted near Muloor near Ira seven years ago. The villagers were terrified then. Over the period of time, the sighting of Indian Gaurs daily in the morning became a common spectacle.

“We have been noticing Indian Gaurs for the past seven years. The Indian gaurs have not troubled the people so far. They stray into the plantation, eat the grass and quench thirst from a nearby pond before returning to their habitat,” said a farmer.

To ensure that Indian Gaurs do not get dehydrated during peak summer a few youth had created artificial ponds by digging a pit and pouring water into the pit. The pond was covered with a plastic sheet to prevent percolation of water. The wild animals used to drink water and return, said the residents.

“The Indian Gaurs have not troubled anyone in our area. But we have mounted a warning board urging people to be cautious in different parts of the village,’’ says Ira Gram Panchayat President Abdul Razak.

“My friends and I had noticed a herd of 17 Gaurs at Muloor recently. They were grazing on their own,” a local resident added.

