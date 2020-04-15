Hospital arranges home delivery of medicines

Hospital arranges home delivery of medicines

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 18:32 ist
Autorickshaws ready to deliver medicines at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital premises in Deralakatte.

Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital in Deralakatte launched an initiative of supplying medicines, prescribed by the doctors via telemedicine, at the doorstep of customers.

Those who could not avail medicines following lockdown can WhatsApp the prescription to 63633 04734 (Wilson) and 94823 74653 (Praveen). The medicines will be delivered within a 10-km radius of KSHEMA but within the Dakshina Kannada district border.

Two autorickshaws had been hired for the purpose. Delivery charges will apply. But certain drugs like Scheduled H and Narcotics will not be delivered, sources clarified.

