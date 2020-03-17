Hotels remain closed in Kadur

People were inconvenienced with the closure of hotels in Kadur on Tuesday.

Kadur TMC had orally issued directions not to open any hotels in the taluk, which had created confusion among the hotel owners.

Without the hotels, patients admitted at taluk hospitals were inconvenienced. Bakeries and wine shops were open in the taluk. Even small tea shops beside the roads were closed.

The public did not have any knowledge as to why the hotels remained closed.

“A few precautionary measures should be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. However, it was not right to close down hotels citing the reason as cleanliness. The officials should allow us to open the hotels,” said Bhaskar, owner of a hotel on Birur Road.

TMC chief officer Manjunath said, “The hotels should maintain cleanliness. We had asked them not to open them till cleanliness is maintained. Indira canteen was open. Strict action will be initiated for the lack of cleanliness in hotels. Pure drinking water should be supplied to customers in hotels. The permission to open hotels will be given only after verifying the cleanliness in the hotels.”