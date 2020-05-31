Houses to be handed over to flood victims on June 4: Kodagu DC

The houses built at Jambur and Made villages will be handed over to the flood victims on June 4.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at her office, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that District In-charge Minister V Somanna will hand over the houses to the beneficiaries.

There will be no formal function and the title deeds will be handed over to the victims, symbolically. The deputy commissioner directed the officials to make the necessary preparations in this regard.

She asked the concerned departments to repair the Jambur-Madapura road and Madenadu road.

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Engineer Srinivas said that 383 houses in Jambur and 80 houses in Made village are ready to be handed over to the beneficiaries.

The deputy commissioner also chaired a meeting on imposing a ban on the transportation of sand and timber, as the monsoon is set to hit the state in the first week of June. Discussions were held on prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles on the roads.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Additional DC Dr Sneha and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda were present among others.