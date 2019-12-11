Huthari festival observed with traditional fervour

The Codava National Council (CNC) led by its president N U Nachappa celebrated Huthari, the harvest festival of Kodagu, at a paddy field of Nandineravanda Uthappa, in Chikkabettageri village near Kushalnagar in Kodagu on Wednesday.

By cutting paddy sheaves, the members celebrated the festival in a traditional manner.

The members offered prayers to the gods and initiated the process of Huthari celebrations by ‘Nere Kattuva’ ritual. In the ‘Nere Kattuv’, the leaves of mango, jackfruit, ‘Arali’, ‘Kumbali’ and cashewnut trees were used. After the ritual, the members walked in a procession to the paddy field accompanied by the ‘Dudikottpat’. After firing thrice in the air, the paddy sheaves were cut and it is been brought home in a procession. While cutting paddy sheaves, the participants raised slogans, “Poli poli deva polioo baa deva...”.

The CNC members presented traditional Kolata, Pareya Kali and Chowkata on the occasion. Later, they relished rice payasa, ‘Thambittu’, ‘Kadubu’ ‘Pandikari’ and other delicacies on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CNC President N U Nachappa urged the government to include Kodava language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

The Kodavas should accord tribal status and thereby guarantee constitutional security. The state government should declare a holiday for Huthari festival across the state.

“The CNC is continuing its struggle for autonomous Kodava land,” He said.