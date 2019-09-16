HVS stokes fresh controversies

Hindu Vidyadayini Sangha (HVS) in an attempt to deny allegations of lack of transparency in filling up the vacant posts in its aided private college, Govinda Dasa College in Suratkal, has ended up stoking fresh controversies.

Speaking at a press conference at Patrika Bhavan here, recently, HVS Secretary M Venkat Rao informed that as per the orders of Department of Collegiate Education the interviews for appointing best candidates to the eight UGC posts, including the post of librarian, was conducted between May and June this year.

Barring one post, the list of candidates for seven posts, finalised by the Mangalore University VC’s Selection Committee, was submitted to the Department of Collegiate Education for immediate appointment, Rao said.

Rao claimed that the interview of candidates was conducted in a transparent manner, agreed that the academic qualification of candidates was not uploaded on to the college’s official website and the interviews were not videographed as made mandatory by the UGC.

To another query, Rao said the interview of candidates to the post of assistant professor (political science) was not completed as the selection committee members had awarded only 32 marks out of total 67 marks.

“We had also written to joint director seeking directions on filling up the post,” he said.

Sources in the vice chancellor’s selection committee denied HVS secretary’s claims that the committee had not completed the interview.

“The interview for the post was conducted in May. Even after a month, the college had failed to submit the academic qualifications of candidates, who had attended the interview, in order to help us award marks based on their academic qualifications,” sources told DH.

Samatha Sainika Dala Secretary Lolaksha said HVS Secretary M Venkat Rao responding to his RTI application had informed that the process of selection of candidates to the posts were underway and the candidates were not finalised yet.

“The RTI application was addressed to Govinda Dasa College Principal, who is the Public Information Officer (PIO). But HVS Secretary Venkat Rao had grabbed the powers of PIO by responding to the RTI application,” Lolaksha said.