‘I am the only seer in Ram Trust from south India’

Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami said that his appointment as a trustee in the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was a recognition of the efforts of Pejawar Mutt and entire Southern India.

Speaking to media, after his arrival to the temple town, the seer said he was the only one seer from south India inducted into the trust, set up by the Central government, to monitor the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The seer also dedicated the recognition to his Guru, Vishwesha Theertha Swami. The seer said the task was a big responsibility entrusted to him.

‘Share responsibility’

The seer added that all should join hands in sharing the responsibility.

To a query, the seer said he had given his approval on becoming a trustee.

The plans to build the temple will be implemented in the next meeting, planned within the next fortnight.

‘Guru’s advice’

He said that his Guru had advised him to accept the proposal if he was made the trustee of the committee.

“Thus, I have agreed to the proposal,” the seer added.

The seer will also attend the spiritual and religious meetings planned in the northern parts of the country. The seer said he was dreaming of a beautiful Ram Mandir. He added that all facilities should be offered to the devotees visiting the temple.

''There are plans to set up a branch of Pejawar Mutt in Ayodhya,'' seer said.