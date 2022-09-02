In mega infra push, PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 3800 crore in Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those who received the Prime Minister in the coastal city.

He is slated to fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur by a chopper.

The projects that PM Modi inaugurated include the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the NMPA and projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

(With PTI inputs)