Incessant rain; Orange alert sounded in DK

Incessant rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. IMD has issued an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada for the next two days.

According to the District Disaster Management Authorities, all the nodal officers are on alert and monitoring the situation.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day on Wednesday. The water level in Rivers Nethravathi and Kumaradhara have increased following good rains.

Meanwhile, the water-level in Nethravathi at Bantwal has reached 5.5 metres against the danger level of 8.5 metres. The water-level of Nethravathi at Uppinangady had touched 25.9 metres following heavy showers in the upper ranges of Western Ghats.

Even the water-level in Kumaradhara river at Uppinangady had reached 19 metres.

The water-level in AMR dam has reached full capacity of 18.9 metres. While the water-level in Disha dam is four metres. The water-level in Thumbe vented dam was five metres against the maximum storage capacity of seven metres.

Water level in streams, stormwater drains too increased. Following lack of stormwater drains, water was seen spilling on to the road, inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians in Mangaluru.

In the last 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada received an average of 48.3 mm rainfall. Belthangady received highest of 75.5 mm followed by Bantwal—54.6 mm, Mangaluru—41.6 mm, Sullia—39.2 mm and Puttur—30.5 mm.

The district has received an average of 3038.1 mm rainfall since January.