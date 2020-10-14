Increase in demand for beekeeping among youth

The beekeeping sector in Udupi has evinced the interest of youth who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 induced economic crisis.

“The demand for training in beekeeping has increased after the Covid-19 lockdown,” sources told DH.

Nearly 2,500 to 3,000 farmers in Karkala, Udupi and Kundapura taluks are engaged in apiculture. This monsoon, a demand for farming and related activities had witnessed an increase due to reverse migration - youth migrating to villages from cities.

The horticulture department, which provides beehive boxes and training in beekeeping, had received more than 350 applications from applicants keen on undergoing hands-on training in beekeeping.

Normally, training is imparted for 25 to 30 people. Now, the number of participants attending the training programme has increased to 50, said horticulture department officials.

A training programme was held in Karkala and another was being planned in Udupi soon.

“The beekeeping supplements income of farmers cultivating paddy, pepper, arecanut and coconuts. Beehives can be kept even in the backyard, Department of Horticulture Deputy Director Bhuvaneshwari told DH.

She said under Madhuvana Jenukrishi Yojane, the unit cost of a bee colony, beehive box and stand is Rs 4,500. As much as 75% of financial assistance is provided for those from general category and 90% assistance for those hailing from SC/ST communities.

Those interested can apply under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) and get one bee colony and 50 beehive boxes. In comparison to the previous year, the number of applicants seeking assistance under different schemes for beekeeping has increased this year, she added.

In the previous year, under NHM, 234 people had applied. The Zilla Panchayat had funded the cost of 51 participants and under the state government’s project, 242 people had received beehive boxes from the department.

There is a good demand for quality honey. Honey traders from Bengaluru and other areas collect quality honey from the doorsteps of farmers in Karkala which boasts of the highest number of developed apiaries in the district. A kilo of quality honey is sold for Rs 500 to Rs 600, said sources in the department.