Increased tourist activity creates panic in Bhagamandala

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 04 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 22:42 ist
Tourists from Tamil Nadu arrive in Bhagamandala on a tourist bus.

After the unlock, tourists, especially those from the other states, have been thronging the spiritual destinations in Kodagu district.

A large number of devotees from other states are found in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Several staff members of Bhagamandala temple have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days.

A surge in the number of tourists from Tamil Nadu is creating fear among the locals.

Moreover, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is missing among the tourists.

In Bhagamandala, some tourists have been parking vehicles on the roadside and preparing food.

Sunil, a local, said that tourists have been littering waste in the region.

People have urged the district administration to take strict actions to restrict the entry of tourists into the district.

Locals do not visit temples during the current Kakkada month. 

Checks intensified

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, which shares borders with Karnataka at Kodagu, inspection has been intensified at the check posts.

The officials carried out a thorough inspection of the documents of people from other states at Shanthapura check post, where the vehicles from Hassan and Sakleshpur arrive.

The inspection which was stopped at the check posts has been restarted from August 1. Vehicles are also checked at Niluvagilu and Hippali inter-district check posts.

