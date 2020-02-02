Increasing pollution of River Tunga a cause for concern

River Tunga, a source of water to Sringeri, has become a victim of rampant pollution in the town.

The sewage water from Rajanagara, Ginigini, Hanumanthanagara, Kuvempu bus stand, Keredande and other areas reach River Tunga through Ekkanahalla.

Even the wastewater from Annachatra of Sharada Mutt joins the river.

Two main sewage drains at Kattebagilu, Mallikarjuna Beedi and Bharathi Beedi are let out directly to River Tunga. Even Madagajahalla and Ginihanihalla carry sewage to the river. Water in both the rivulets has turned black, which is evidence of the pollution in the river.

The waste and sewage from Menase village are also let into the river. Effluent discharge from the hotels and lodges in Sringeri has also been polluting the river.

Sringeri town also lacks a fullfledged underground drainage system. There is no Sewage Treatment Plant to treat the effluents generated in the Mutt, temple, lodges, and hotels. The proposal to process the sewage water through an STP has been lying pending for the last several years.

Furthermore, devotees and visitors who visit Sringeri wash their vehicles using the water from the river. The public also dumps plastic covers into the river, increasing the pollution, alleged local residents.

“The waste from poultry and meat stalls at Kurubageri also reaches the river. Those who consume liquor dump the bottles into the river. We have to think twice before using the water from the river,” said Krishnappa, a resident of Sringeri.

Environmentalist Kalkuli Vittala Hegde said, “River Malathi, which joins River Tunga, has already dried up at Bheemanakatte. Everyone should take responsibility for water resources. The river gets polluted as the temples, Mutts and population on the banks of the river increase.”

Shiva Nayak of Sringeri Town Panchayat said, “The TP will give priority to the cleanliness of the river. Notices will be served to those who pollute the river by letting sewage into it.”