India will be first country to outlaw hijab, halal: Yashpal Suvarna

BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna on Saturday said that India will be the first country in the world to outlaw hijab and halal before France.
Yashpal told reporters that the issues of the hijab ban and halal food are presently dominating the poll debate in France as the country is set to conduct its presidential election.
In Europe, the need for a hijab ban is widely debated, he said.
“But, India will be the first to outlaw all these ‘undesirable practises’,” he declared and added that India is a Hindu country.
