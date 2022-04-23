'India will be first country to outlaw hijab, halal'

India will be first country to outlaw hijab, halal: Yashpal Suvarna

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 23 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 00:44 ist
Yashpal Suvarna

BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna on Saturday said that India will be the first country in the world to outlaw hijab and halal before France.

Yashpal told reporters that the issues of the hijab ban and halal food are presently dominating the poll debate in France as the country is set to conduct its presidential election.

In Europe, the need for a hijab ban is widely debated, he said.

“But, India will be the first to outlaw all these ‘undesirable practises’,” he declared and added that India is a Hindu country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yashpal Suvarna
Halal
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 