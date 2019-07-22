Industry–institute collaboration stressed

Engineering colleges should work at improving teaching and learning experiences in the classroom, Dr Krishna Vedula, executive director for Indo-Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) at University of Massachusetts, has said.

Dr Vedula, who is also dean emeritus at the University, spoke at the St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) in Vamanjoor on Monday.

Community collaboration

Interacting with the College faculty, he stressed on the importance of partnerships between industries and institutes.

The IUCEE has been mentoring community collaborations carried out by the institutions, he added.

Fr Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, SJEC director, said that the College has been an IUCEE College Consortium member since 2013 and was awarded by IUCEE as a transformational leader in Engineering Education in 2017, for its work in transforming the teaching-learning ecosystem in the college with the assistance of IUCEE programmes.

SJEC has been awarded an NBA accreditation during the last two cycles, the director said.

Teacher certification

Principal Dr Rio D’Souza said that the College will host the Phase 1 workshop for the third batch of International Engineering Educators Certification Programme (IIEECP), a teacher certification programme, from August 5 to 7, on the SJEC campus.

During the first batch, 25 faculty members have successfully completed all three phases and are now internationally certified as Engineering Educators by the IUCEE. The second batch of 30 faculty members recently underwent the Phase 1 workshop in April 2019, he informed.

He further said that ‘Sanjosh’, a new Teaching Learning Centre (TLC), has been launched on the SJEC campus.

The centre mainly aims at strengthening a new initiative in Pedagogy and facilitate sharing of best teaching practices among faculty members, the principal added.