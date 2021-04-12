Initiate precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19, says Kodagu DC

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration has directed people to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask, use of sanitisers and maintaining of social distancing should be followed, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She urged people not to gather in large numbers and called upon various associations to join hands with the district administration in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

She was speaking during a meeting with officials from the health and family welfare department and representatives of various organisations in Madikeri on Monday.

“The public should cooperate in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Homestay associations and other organisations should create awareness on the same,” she said.

She advised star hotels and homestays to create awareness about the Covid vaccines among guests who are above 45 years old.

Awareness of vaccines should be created among all those labourers who are above 45 years. The labour department officials should take steps in this regard, she added.

Precautionary measures should be initiated in tourist spots to check the spread of Covid-19. Surveillance should be stepped up at the Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat level, said Charulata Somal.

DHO Dr K Mohan said all those who are above 45 years are eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

In all the PHCs, except in Soorlabbi and urban health centres, the vaccines are administered to the eligible. People should join hands with the district administration in controlling the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Homestay Association president B G Ananthashayana promised to join hands with the district administration in adhering to the guidelines.

Outsiders are screened using thermal scanners before entering the homestay, he said.

‘We will focus on creating awareness on vaccines along with maintaining cleanliness,” he added.

Camps will be organised through the association to create awareness. Labourers will be advised to get the vaccines, he said.